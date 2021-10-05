McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.33. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.