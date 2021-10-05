McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.5% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $75,285,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $56,039,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

BA traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.62. 156,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,019,265. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

