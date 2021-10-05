McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.9% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after acquiring an additional 286,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 903,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,320,000 after acquiring an additional 259,832 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.38. 30,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,987. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

