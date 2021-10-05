Medica Group Plc (MGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) announced a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MGP stock opened at GBX 164.88 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 163.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07. The stock has a market cap of £201.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00. Medica Group has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 190.50 ($2.49).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

