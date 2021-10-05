Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,136 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $152,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.05. The stock had a trading volume of 84,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,606. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

