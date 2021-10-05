Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stake Raised by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

