Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 6,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 326,686 shares.The stock last traded at $49.12 and had previously closed at $48.99.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,722,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Methanex by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.86%.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.