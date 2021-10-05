MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:CMU opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

