Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

MSBI opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $577.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 20.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

