Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIGO opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

