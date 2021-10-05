Milton C. Ault III Buys 150,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $373,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III acquired 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:DPW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 1,890,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,721. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ault Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ault Global during the second quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ault Global in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ault Global during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

