Mint Club 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,793.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Mint Club has a market cap of $2.91 million and $12,793.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

