Mirror Protocol Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $231.15 million and approximately $25.02 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00005950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00139828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,913.09 or 0.99880721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.93 or 0.06729529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

