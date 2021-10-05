Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $5,179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 199,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

