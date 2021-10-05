Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after buying an additional 803,442 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after buying an additional 696,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $111.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

