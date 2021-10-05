Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $715,000 Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

