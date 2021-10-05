Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avaya were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Avaya by 101.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 702.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 72,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avaya by 65.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares during the last quarter.

AVYA stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

