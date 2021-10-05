Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $879,000 Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Triton International by 341.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triton International by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.