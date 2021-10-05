Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 113,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tenneco by 90.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 306,904 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tenneco by 111.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

TEN stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

