Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,721 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,721 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of MRC Global worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,923 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after buying an additional 829,066 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 431.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 689,268 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 216,395 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $637.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.55 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

