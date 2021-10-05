Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,150 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,408,000 after acquiring an additional 188,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 447,381 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after buying an additional 2,579,886 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,667,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,220,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE:GPK opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

