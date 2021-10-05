Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:MONRF remained flat at $$61.95 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 548. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53. Moncler has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $72.44.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

