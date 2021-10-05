Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) versus SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Head to Head Survey

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Morgan Advanced Materials and SMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Advanced Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00 SMC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A SMC 23.80% 10.65% 9.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and SMC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Advanced Materials $1.17 billion 1.34 -$28.89 million $0.24 22.83 SMC $5.21 billion 7.61 $1.14 billion $0.86 34.22

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials. Morgan Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMC beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators. The Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. The company was founded on April 27, 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.