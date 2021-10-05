Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

TSE MRG.UN opened at C$17.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$667.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.55 and a twelve month high of C$18.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.