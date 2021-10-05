MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MOSY stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.11. MoSys has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 70.97% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoSys in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MoSys by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

