MTY Food Group’s (MTY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$74.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTY. TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.25.

Shares of MTY stock traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,275. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$33.56 and a one year high of C$72.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

