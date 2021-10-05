Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $169.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $172.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.84. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

