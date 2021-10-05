MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

MVBF stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $502.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

