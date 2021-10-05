Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Nicole Lambert Sells 1,420 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicole Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $334,707.20.

On Friday, August 27th, Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50.

Shares of MYGN opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 294,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 105,884.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.