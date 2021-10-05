Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,898.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,538,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

