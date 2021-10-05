National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.25.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$64.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$33.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

