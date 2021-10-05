Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 49,278 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Spire were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SR. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spire by 3,467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

