Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

