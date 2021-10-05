Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 219,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 145,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,343 shares of company stock worth $2,033,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ADC stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.