Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 21,953 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Ovintiv worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

