Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,944 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119,954.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 76,771 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 54.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 49,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

