Navalign LLC Acquires 1,176 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. 502,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,598,568. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $239.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

