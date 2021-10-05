Navalign LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.70 on Tuesday. 2,869,579 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

