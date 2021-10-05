Navalign LLC Has $794,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Shares of DG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,106. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

