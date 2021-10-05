Navalign LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Wedbush upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

CRM stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.29. 71,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,443,390. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.29 and a 200-day moving average of $240.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 772,178 shares of company stock worth $196,806,362. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

