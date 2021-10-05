Navalign LLC Sells 180 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Navalign LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $5,779,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $4,663,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 221.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $169.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,864. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

