Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22. Approximately 635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 482,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $646.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. Research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

