Nellore Capital Management LLC Has $19.80 Million Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,338 shares during the period. Telos comprises about 6.3% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Telos worth $19,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,270,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Telos by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,236,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,057,000 after purchasing an additional 548,379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Telos by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 466,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Telos by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 440,099 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,796,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,059 shares of company stock worth $20,074,405. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. 620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 682.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

