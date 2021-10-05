Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $149.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.42. 2,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.82. Nevro has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after buying an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.