Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,500 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the August 31st total of 262,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $36.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 175.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

