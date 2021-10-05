Newton Market Capitalization Achieves $8.65 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Newton has a market cap of $8.65 million and $2.25 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00106430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00138563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,873.03 or 1.00091334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.68 or 0.06732582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.