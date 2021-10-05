Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Acquires C$88,140.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$88,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,494,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,745,430.76.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 92,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$70,300.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 49,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$40,095.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 75,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$61,155.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 7,800 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,878.00.

Shares of NHK stock opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.05. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.