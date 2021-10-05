Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 725.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,370 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 786.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Nikola by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Nikola by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $21,434,323.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKLA. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

