Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have 55,000.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55,000.00.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.59. Nintendo has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,922,000 after purchasing an additional 93,168 shares during the period. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.