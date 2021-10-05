Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.56. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $19.84.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
